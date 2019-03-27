ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER To Get Photo Mode As Soon As Next Month
Almost as if they were trying to apologize for censoring the Hot Springs Mission in North America, Bandai Namco has recently announced that One Piece: World Seeker will be getting the almost-mandatory Photo Mode.
Bandai Namco has recently revealed that they will be adding a Photo Mode to One Piece: World Seeker; something that will likely make fans very happy.
Photo Mode has lately become a very popular feature in video games, with players not only expecting it, but also demanding it these days; which is why is nice to see Bandai Namco adding this mode to the game.
One Piece: World Seeker players should expect to find all of the basic and advanced features in the game's Photo Mode, which will allow them to change the frame, filters, field of depth, brightness, and a bunch of other features to make their photos look unique.
As of yet, the game's Photo Mode still doesn't have an official release date, but Bandai Namco reassures that it will be available as soon as April.
Take a look:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.
