ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER To Get Photo Mode As Soon As Next Month

Bandai Namco has recently revealed that they will be adding a Photo Mode to One Piece: World Seeker; something that will likely make fans very happy.

ONE PIECE World Seeker will have a free update coming in April! Get ready for the all-new Photo Mode to capture your favorite moments from the game!



Order your copy of ONE PIECE World Seeker for PS4, X1, or PC: https://t.co/NXu5fAjDIX #OPWS pic.twitter.com/V5ZDFUaI89 — Bandai Namco US @PAX EAST (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 27, 2019

The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?

One Piece: World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.