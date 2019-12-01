OUR WORLD ENDED Video Game Reveals Its Debut Trailer

Developer 5pb's upcoming visual novel, Judgement 7: Our World is Ended, has released its debut trailer for the PlayStation 4, Switch and PC. Here is more information on the novel.

The official 5pb. Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53-minute trailer for the upcoming visual novel Judgement 7: Our World is Ended. The visual novel is scheduled to hit stores on February 28, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The opening theme is Change the World by Kurokomo and 164 composed it.



The physical version for the PS4 is going for 7,800 yen and the digital version goes for 7,000 yen. The Nintendo Switch will count with a digital verison only, no price tag revealed. The visual novel originally launched for the PS Vita in November 2017 in Japan.



This new version has 30% more story, a new post-game sequence with new characters as well, new events and quality of life features. The new version will also feature a backlog jump and a branch tree that helps players with customization and visualization. Our World is Ended will hit North America and Europe.







Our World is Ended hits stores on February 28 for the PS4, Switch and PC

