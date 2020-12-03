PERSONA 5: ROYAL New Trailer "Change The World" Trailer Released

The western release of Persona 5: Royal is coming very soon. With that, a brand new trailer has been released! Hit the jump to check out the Phantom Thieves in all their glory!

As the spinoff of the hugely successful Persona series, Persona 5: Royal, does wonders in Japan; it was only a matter of time before the game made it to the west. Now, it appears that the wait is almost over. With the game hitting the west at the end of the month. There are still more surprises in store!



Recently, a brand new trailer for the game was released. The trailer focused more on the Phantom Thieves and is titled "Change the World". Make sure to check out the new trailer below!







Excited for the western release? The game will also feature all of the DLC for the original Persona 5 game along with Royal! Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot as Persona 5: Royal hits western shelves, for PS4, on March 31st!

