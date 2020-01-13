PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Releases Opening Cinematic

Upcoming game, Persona 5: The Phantom Strikers, has begun streaming the opening cinematic to the game! Hit the jump to check it out!

Atlus has released the opening anime cinematic to the upcoming game Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The game serves as a pseudo sequel to the original and features all of the main characters as playable! The video, which can be seen below, features awesome animation and music. Check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Pantom Strikers will be releasing in Japan on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE