PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Morgana Highlight Video
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is a brand new game in the Persona series that sees the heroes of the latest installment in a brawler type playstyle; different from the classic RPG style of games. Recently, a brand new character was added to the game, a fan favorite of the fifth installment, Morgana the cat! A new trailer was released forthe character that can be seen below!
The upcoming Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers video game has just revealed a brand new character trailer. Hit the jump to check out who is joining the fray!
Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases, in Japan, on February 20th, 2020 on the PS4 and Switch.
