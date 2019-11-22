 PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Morgana Highlight Video
Video Games Headlines Videos

PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Morgana Highlight Video

PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Morgana Highlight Video

The upcoming Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers video game has just revealed a brand new character trailer. Hit the jump to check out who is joining the fray!

marvelfreek94 | 11/22/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is a brand new game in the Persona series that sees the heroes of the latest installment in a brawler type playstyle; different from the classic RPG style of games. Recently, a brand new character was added to the game, a fan favorite of the fifth installment, Morgana the cat! A new trailer was released forthe character that can be seen below!



Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases, in Japan, on February 20th, 2020 on the PS4 and Switch.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...