PERSONA Q2: New Protagonist Trailers Released And A New Opening Movie

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has just unveiled their new character trailers for the main protagonists of each game while also unveiling a new opening for the game! Hit the jump to check it out!

Persona Q2: New CInema Labryinth is only a couple of months away but that hasn't stopped the excitement from building as new character trailers were released for each of the three game's main protagonists. When three groups of kids are stuck in a maze disguised as a movie theater; they will need their leaders to give them the confidence to make it out. With 28 playable characters feel free to check out the three main protagonist trailers below!



Persona 3's Minato Arisato:







Persona 3 Portable's female protagonist:







Persona 4's Yu Narukami:







Persona 5's Phantom Thief:







Atlus also decided to release the animated opening to the game that can be viewed right here!







The anticiptation for this game has not gone unnoticed and will definitely be an exciting release for fans. Make sure to keep informed on a possible North American release; should tha come in the future. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labryinth, releases on November 29th in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS.

