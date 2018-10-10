PERSONA Q2 Releases New Aigis Character Introduction Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth , has released a character trailer for Aegis. Here is more information on the character and game.

The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 51 second character introduction trailer for the humanoid weapon, Aegis, voiced by Maaya Sakamoto. The trailer presents the character in varioius situtations like interacting with other members of the game, action sequences and it gives players a good look at its design.

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.