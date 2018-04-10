PERSONA Q2 Releases New Kanji Tatsumi Character Trailer

The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new character trailer for Persona Q2's Kanji Tatsumi played by Tomokazu Seki.



The video is 52 seconds long and it shows the character in action, some of his moveset and informs players about the Nintendo Switch version as well as its DLC.



The game has a release date of November 29, 2018, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' desing and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project.



The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website .