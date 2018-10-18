PERSONA Q2 Releases New Mitsuru Character Introduction Trailer
The official atlastube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second character introduction trailer for the Imperious Queen of Executions, Mitsuru Kirijo (played by Rie Tanaka). The video does the regular like other trailers, it introduces the character, its design, voice acting work and action scenes, showing how it will be used in the game.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Mitsuru Kirijo. Here is more information on the redhead.
Mitsuru is the student council president at Moonlight School and has excellent grades. She is described as mature and wise beyond her years, however, she can be arrogant and overconfident. She is also awkward when dealing with social situations and it is difficult to trust other people.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.
