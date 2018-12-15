PHANTASY STAR Video Game Gets English Version For The Nintendo Switch

Developers Sega and Sonic Team's role-playing video game, Phantasy Star , has launched an English version for the Nintendo Switch. Here is more information on the title.

Developers Sega of America and Sega Europe have released an English version of the role-playing video game Phantasy Star digitally for the Nintendo Switch. Another project by the same companies, Out Run, will be out in North America and Europe on January 10 and will be part of the Nintendo Switch Sega Ages project.



Sega published the game originally on 1987 for the Master System and later released Phantasy Star Nova on November 27, 2014. Kotaro Hayashida, Yuji Naka and Rieko Kodama are the creators of the game and all are single-player role-playing games.



The Sega Ages project is being revived for the Nintendo Switch and these two games mentioned above are part of the series. Here are other titles in the project: Sonic the Hedgehog, Thunder Force IV (Lightning Force: Quest for the Darkstar), Gain Ground, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Space Harrier, Columns II (Columns II: The Voyage Through Time), Thunder Force AC, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Virtua Racing.





One of the most innovative games of its time, Phantasy Star is a groundbreaking sci-fi RPG that follows Alis in her planet-spanning quest to avenge the death of her brother and topple a tyrannical regime. Besides faithfully recreating the original experience, this version adds something for everyone, including a new map display to help novice adventurers and a compendium where longtime fans can view their favorite monsters.