POKEMON GO Has Added The Alolan Forms For Kanto Pokemon
Yesterday the official Pokemon GO smartphone game website has announced that they will be adding the Alolan forms of the Kanto Pokemon in the next few weeks ahead. Check out the official image that they released as well as read their announcement below:
Trainers,
Sunny days are ahead! Whether your forecast calls for rain or shine, we’re celebrating all around the world by introducing some special Pokémon from the tropical Alola region to Pokémon GO. Get ready for some of the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region to appear in their Alolan forms! These unique variants were first seen in the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games, and they will make their way to Pokémon GO in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for news related to this exciting change—and don’t forget to tell your friends! Stay safe, and happy exploring!
The Alolan forms first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games, the Pokemon that have forms are: Rattata, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Grimer, and their respective evolutions, as well as Exeggutor, Marowak, and Raichu.
The Pokémon GO app officially launched back in July 2016, check out the official trailer for the app down below:
