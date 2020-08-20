POKEMON GO: New Makeup Event For Their Dragon Week Is Beginning This Weekend

The world of Pokemon GO is giving back to fans the chance to retry their Dragon Week, this weekend! Hit the jump for more information on when to head outside and capture some Pokemon!

The Pokemon franchise is one of the most well rounded and exciting franchises that has come out of Japan—beginning as a video game series where players collect pocket monsters and train them to battle other trainers, which later expanded to a huge phenomenon that branched out into manga and anime!

Once the franchise made its way to the west, Pokemon really took off as the anime started to air, and every kid of the 90s was collecting anything Pokemon related. For decades since those kids have grown up and had their own kids that have continued the love of Pokemon and grew closer together for it.

A few years ago, mobile game developer, Niantic decided to create the game, Pokemon GO, a title that allows players to use their phone to go on adventures and capture/ battle Pokemon in the real world! Since then, the company has been hosting events across the globe and garnered hundreds of downloads and connections between people!

Recently, players were forced to cut short their Dragon Week event due to technical difficulties; however, the event is returning this weekend and will feature Timed Research and some different tasks. Sadly, there are no featured Pokemon in the wild this time. We would love to hear your thoughts on the event in the comments below!





Pokémon Go is a free smartphone app that combines gaming with the real world. The game uses location tracking and mapping technology to create an 'augmented reality' where players catch and train Pokémon characters in real locations.



Pokemon GO's Dragon Week will begin on August 21st at 8 am and end on August 26th at 10 pm local time!