POKÉMON RUMBLE RUSH Mobile Game Is Now Available To Be Downloaded On iOS Devices

Back in May, the Pokemon: Rumble Rush mobile game was announced and released on Android devices. It's the newest video game in the Pokemon franchise as well as the newest instalment in the Pokemon Rumble game series. This series features chibi versions of Pokemon rather than that of the typical style.As mentioned, Android devices have been able to download and play Pokemon: Rumble Rush for two months now. However, now The Pokemon Company has ported the game to Apple devices meaning that now those with iPhones can join the fun (via). Similar to on Android, Pokemon: Rumble Rush is free but does feature in-app purchases.Ambrella are responsible for the mobile game and they're constantly adding new content to it in the form of new Pokemon to capture and challenges to best. From now on, these content updates will be shared between both the Apple and Android versions of the mobile game.