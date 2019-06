POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD Get New Trailer And Official Release Date; Expected To Launch In November

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

As announced last week by Nintendo, a 15-minute-long Pokémon Direct presentation ws streamed today — giving us a bunch of interesting details about the upcomingand— and there are a lot of things to go over that will surely make fans of the Pokémon series excited about the new game.The first thing that we're shown is a brand-new trailer for, which focuses on the new Galar region, a few of the new Pokémon that players should expect to find, and the staple Pokémon Battles which will now feature almost kaiju-like Pokémon.Depending on weather conditions and location, different Pokémon will show up, which is a nice change of pace as it encourages players to explore areas they've been in before in different weather conditions — in order to find new Pokémon.While the Pokémon series has always, and very prominently, featured a multiplayer component,will be introducing team up battles where players can team up in groups of four to take down giant Pokémon that have grown in size due to a strange phenomenon excusive to the Galar region called Dynamax.To wrap things up, the Pokémon Direct has finally revealed thatandwill become available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, on the 15th of November.Check it out:



