POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Shines In Brand New Gameplay Trailer; Full Roster Revealed

Lionsgate Games has confirmed that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will allow you to play as Jason, Tommy, Gia Moran, Lord Drakkon, Goldar, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, and Mastodon Sentry!

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Lord Drakkon, Goldar, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, and finally Mastodon Sentry – these are the playable characters that will be featured in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid at launch, Lionsgate Games and nWay have officially announced.While Battle for the Grid won't be released this April with a roster of 15 playable heroes and villains as initially planned, 3 additional fighters will be included in its Collector’s Edition (priced at $39.99), that will feature not only the base game, but also those 3 yet unannounced characters, brand new Arcade stories, and an exclusive Green Ranger character skin. The standard edition will cost $19.99.Considering that Battle for the Grid's launch roster has been revealed, the upcoming game's release date should be announced in the coming days. Be sure to check out an all-new gameplay trailer below:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in April.