 POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Shines In Brand New Gameplay Trailer; Full Roster Revealed
Video Games Headlines Videos

POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Shines In Brand New Gameplay Trailer; Full Roster Revealed

POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Shines In Brand New Gameplay Trailer; Full Roster Revealed

Lionsgate Games has confirmed that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will allow you to play as Jason, Tommy, Gia Moran, Lord Drakkon, Goldar, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, and Mastodon Sentry!

Bartek Sobczak | 3/12/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games"
Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Lord Drakkon, Goldar, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, and finally Mastodon Sentry – these are the playable characters that will be featured in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid at launch, Lionsgate Games and nWay have officially announced.

While Battle for the Grid won't be released this April with a roster of 15 playable heroes and villains as initially planned, 3 additional fighters will be included in its Collector’s Edition (priced at $39.99), that will feature not only the base game, but also those 3 yet unannounced characters, brand new Arcade stories, and an exclusive Green Ranger character skin. The standard edition will cost $19.99.

Considering that Battle for the Grid's launch roster has been revealed, the upcoming game's release date should be announced in the coming days. Be sure to check out an all-new gameplay trailer below:



For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in April.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...