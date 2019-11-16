PUMA Footwear Brand Teases Official Collaboration With The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
We got our first look at Sonic the Hedgehog's new look when Paramount Pictures released an awesome, new trailer for their upcoming live-action film on Tuesday. Keen-eyed fans quickly noticed the the titular speedster was sporting some PUMA shoes — the footwear brand's official logo featured on the tongue.
It has been all but confirmed that PUMA will be releasing an official, real pair of Sonic the Hedgehog's shoes from the upcoming, live-action movie. Find out more...
This kicked off speculation that PUMA would bring out an official pair of Sonic the Hedgehog's shoes around the time of the film's theatrical release — that being February 14th, 2020. PUMA have all but confirmed such a thing occuring as the official Twitter account of the footwear brand recently retweeted the trailer with a nod towards Sonic's shoes.
A Twitter user promptly got back to PUMA with a reply to do with pre-ordering the shoes and the brand told them to stay posted. You can check out all of the relevant tweets below (via Gamefragger).. We'll be sure to keep you updated as and when PUMA reveals more about their official collaboration with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]