RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake Gameplay Footage Revealed In New Developer Message Video
After many leaks and rumours, a remake of Resident Evil 3 was officially announced earlier today — during Sony PlayStation's State of Play livestream.
Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay footage features in this new "Special Developer Message" video released by Capcom after the exciting announcement of the game itself.
Shortly after the announcement, Capcom released a "Special Developer Message" video which features producer Peter Fabiano and producer Masachika Kawata. The pair breakdown the announcement and detail what to expect from the Resident Evil 3 remake.
Most excitingly, the video features more snippets of gameplay (beginning at the 1:30 mark). The announcement trailer itself — which you can check out below — mostly consisted of first-person cinematics.
The video doesn't only focus on Resident Evil 3 but also Resident Evil Resistance. The new 1 vs 4 asymmetrical online multiplayer game is the star of the latter half of the video.
Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.
Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
