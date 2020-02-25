RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: New RESIDENT EVIL: RESISTANCE Gameplay Footage Released Online
On April 3rd, Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The upcoming, action-packed game will bring with it an awesome, new multiplayer mode called Resident Evil: Resistance.
Resident Evil 3 Remake won't reintroduce the original's Mercenaries mode but it will feature its own multiplayer mode. Check out this new gameplay footage of Resident Evil: Resistance.
The original Resident Evil 3 game featured a multiplayer mode called "Mercenaries," which won't be present within the remake. Instead, NeoBards Entertainment has developed an entirely new one which will put a team of four players up against a single mastermind who is capable of controlling the in-game environment and enemies.
Previously, this mode was touted as its own standalone game. At the time, it was known as Project Resistance. Thus, there's a bit of confusion surrounding the online multiplayer mode. Thankfully, some gameplay footage has surfaced online (via IGN) and will hopefully manage to clear things up for many.
Below you can check out an 8-minute long gameplay video of Resident Evil: Resistance featuring both the "Casino," and "Amusement Park," maps (via Gamefragger).
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
