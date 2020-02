RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: New RESIDENT EVIL: RESISTANCE Gameplay Footage Released Online

On April 3rd, Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The upcoming, action-packed game will bring with it an awesome, new multiplayer mode called Resident Evil: Resistance.The original Resident Evil 3 game featured a multiplayer mode called "Mercenaries," which won't be present within the remake. Instead, NeoBards Entertainment has developed an entirely new one which will put a team of four players up against a single mastermind who is capable of controlling the in-game environment and enemies.Previously, this mode was touted as its own standalone game. At the time, it was known as Project Resistance. Thus, there's a bit of confusion surrounding the online multiplayer mode. Thankfully, some gameplay footage has surfaced online (via) and will hopefully manage to clear things up for many.Below you can check out an 8-minute long gameplay video of Resident Evil: Resistance featuring both the "Casino," and "Amusement Park," maps (via).

