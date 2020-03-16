RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: New Trailer Confirms Playable Demo Will Become Available On March 19th
Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3 will become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. Ahead of then, a playable demo for the upcoming zombie game will be released (via Gamefragger). Not to mention an open beta for the game's online multiplayer mode — Resident Evil Resistance.
A new announcement trailer has confirmed that the playable demo for Resident Evil 3 Remake will come to all platforms on March 19th (that's this coming Friday). The aforementioned open beta for Resident Evil Resistance comes to all of the aforementioned platforms on March 27th (just a week before the release of the game itself).
Other than that information, the announcement trailer doesn't feature a whole lot. There are a couple new shots of Nemesis and Jill Valentine in action as well as a glimpse as Resident Evil Resistance but it's nothing particularly interesting. Nonetheless, you can check it out below (via Resident Evil):
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
