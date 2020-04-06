ROOT FILM: Murder Mystery Game Releases New Trailer

Upcoming mystery video game, Root Film, has released a brand new trailer. Hit the jump to see the new footage and hear the new song!

A sequel to PQube and Kodansha Games' Root Letter video game, Root Film tells the story of a director, an actress and a new staff member named Rintaro Yagumo. The crew is attempting to resurrect an old TV series titled Shiname Mystery Drama Project. Due to a mysterious cancellation a decade ago, the cast desires to bring the series back. However, things change once someone is murdered and the crew tries to solve this mystery. After a delay, the game is set to release fo the Switch and PS4, later this summer.

The previous game, Root Letter, was a mystery visual novel game that released in 2016. The game had the smae developers and released on almost every platform, including mobile! The frnachise has been such a success that a live action game was even produced, to act as a remake of the original. The game featured live action photos with real actors and backgrounds. These changes truly made the game seem like it was a real mystery players could solve on their game systems.

Recently, a brand new trailer was released for the upcoming Root Film game. This marks the third trailer released by the company, but what makes this trailer different is it features the brand new theme song for the game, "Utakata no Hikari" by i★Ris. The trailer also features some awesome new footage that can be seen below. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new game? Planning on getting a copy? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Root Film is set to release on PS4 and Switch on July 30th!