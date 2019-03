RUMOR: Atlus Could Reveal PERSONA 5S For The PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Very Soon

The latest rumor seems to suggest that Atlus is considering bringing Persona 5S to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch; more information expected to be revealed before May.

Atlus will release Persona 5 as P5S on Switch/PS4, Fall 2019 — Mr. Ohya (@JaridOhya) February 28, 2019

Before May, you’ll have your info. — Mr. Ohya (@JaridOhya) February 28, 2019