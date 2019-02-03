RUMOR: Atlus Could Reveal PERSONA 5S For The PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Very Soon
Persona 5 may be coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the form of Persona 5S; or at least that's what the latest rumor seems to claim. According to Twitter user Mr.Ohya, not only will be Atlus revealing Persona 5S, but we would be getting new information on this alleged project before May.
The latest rumor seems to suggest that Atlus is considering bringing Persona 5S to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch; more information expected to be revealed before May.
According to the source, this rumored Persona 5S title will likely be coming out in fall of 2019, so there is still quite some time for the developer to reveal more news; that is, of course, if there is any truth to this.
What's interesting is that Mr. Ohya had previously revealed that Atlus would be announcing Persona 5R, way before Atlus actually announced said project. Whatever his source is, it is likely to be right this time as well; giving fans of the Shin Megami Tensei role-playing series some hope.
In their Persona 5R tease/announcement, Atlus mentioned that they would be revealing more information in March, so all we have to do now is patiently wait for that almost-inevitable announcement of that rumored Persona 5S for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
