SAMURAI JACK: BATTLE THROUGH TIME Video Game Announced Based On The Popular Tartakovsky Series
Officially announced earlier today; Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an upcoming hack-and-slash video game developed by Adult Swim Games and Soleil (the latter of which are known for anime games such as Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker). It's based on the popular Genndy Tartakovsky series from the early 2000s (which was revived in 2017 for a single season).
Based on the Genndy Tartakovsky series; Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a 3D hack-and-slash game that will release in Summer for consoles and PC. Find out more...
Series head writer Darrick Bachman was at the helm of the game's script. Players assume the role of the titular samurai and have to fight their way through a multitude of timelines in order to have a final showdown with the evil entity known as Aku. The game isn't only similar to the series in story but also in visuals — though they have been adapted into a 3D setting.
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
will be releasing in Summer 2020 (a precise release date hasn't be divulged just yet) for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first official trailer recently debuted online along with a lengthy synopsis that describes what you should expect from the game. Check those out below (via Toonado
):
Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Journey through time to finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure told by the creators of Samurai Jack. Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild, and more!
An untold Samurai Jack adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against terrifying monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]