SAMURAI JACK: BATTLE THROUGH TIME Video Game Announced Based On The Popular Tartakovsky Series

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will be releasing in Summer 2020 (a precise release date hasn't be divulged just yet) for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first official trailer recently debuted online along with a lengthy synopsis that describes what you should expect from the game. Check those out below (via):

Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Journey through time to finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure told by the creators of Samurai Jack. Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild, and more!



An untold Samurai Jack adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against terrifying monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle.