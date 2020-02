SAMURAI JACK: BATTLE THROUGH TIME Video Game Announced Based On The Popular Tartakovsky Series

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will be releasing in Summer 2020 (a precise release date hasn't be divulged just yet) for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first official trailer recently debuted online along with a lengthy synopsis that describes what you should expect from the game. Check those out below (via):

Officially announced earlier today; Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an upcoming hack-and-slash video game developed by Adult Swim Games and Soleil (the latter of which are known for anime games such as Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker). It's based on the popular Genndy Tartakovsky series from the early 2000s (which was revived in 2017 for a single season).Series head writer Darrick Bachman was at the helm of the game's script. Players assume the role of the titular samurai and have to fight their way through a multitude of timelines in order to have a final showdown with the evil entity known as Aku. The game isn't only similar to the series in story but also in visuals — though they have been adapted into a 3D setting.