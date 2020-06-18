SCARLET NEXUS: New Announcement Trailer Revealed For The Futuristic RPG Title

Scarlet Nexus is the new RPG title coming to titles that allow players to use psionic abilities to combat evil creatures. Hit the jump to check out the new trailer for the upcoming video game!

A new type of RPG is coming to consoles. Scarlet Nexus tells the story of a world where mutants descend upon the earth with only one desire; human brains. The only way to combat this are humans with the ability to tap into the psionic abilities within.

The upcoming title plans to bring a fun twist on the typical RPG genre by having players interact with a world that mixes the influences of classic anime and western science fiction. That combination alone promises gritty story beats and in-depth character development.

The game is being produced by Code Vein's Keita Iizuka and developed by the creators of multiple installments of the Tales series. With the help of Bandai Namco Studios, a new announcement trailer was shown for IGN's Summer of Gamin Livestream.

The new trailer features brand new gameplay footage as well as anime-style cutscenes that genuinely showcase what to expect in a game of this magnitude. The animations were created by the studio Sunrise, a studio best known for their work on many Gundam series.

This new game promises to set a new precedent for RPGs and, with its heavy anime influences, promises to have mind-blowing action. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers, and changing the world as we know it. As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense.

Scarlet Nexus is set to release on All major PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam soon!