SENRAN KAGURA BURST RE:NEWAL Game Has An Official Release Date

Developer Honey Parade Games' upcoming action video game, Senran Kagura: Burst Re:Newal, has announced its official release date after various delays. Here is more information on the game.

Video game publisher Marvelous Europe has announced the official release date for the upcoming anime game Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal. The game will be out in Europe and Australia on January 18 for the PS4 and January 22 for the PC. Developer XSEED Games later went on to announce the game's North American release date is January 22 for both PS4 and PC.



Players who pre-order the game will get a PS4 theme titled "Beautiful Something Yukata Outfit". The game will have two free DLC costumes for four weeks after launch, they will go on sale later on.



The game will have two special editions titled "Shinobi Rivals Edition" (digital) and Bountiful Beauties Edition" (physical). "Shinobi" will include the following features: "Burst Girls Uniform", "Old Hanzo Uniform", "Lovey Dovey Diorama Pose" and the "Yumi Character & Prologue Pack" DLC. The "Bountiful" edition includes the Yumi DLC and the following new items: art book, keychains, two-disc soundtrack.









Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is out on January 22 for the PS4 and PC

