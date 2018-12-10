SENRAN KAGURA BURST RE:NEWAL Game Has Been Delayed

The official XSEED Games Twitter account has stated that the release of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be slightly delayed due to the removal of the interactive "Intimacy Mode" of the PS4 version. The company states these are the wishes of the platform holder and they respect it. The Steam version of the game will have this version included/intact and will launch at the same time with the PS4.



XSEED Games promises to share the release date shortly and appreciates player patience. PlayStation's removal of the Intimacy Mode makes the Steam version a more popular choice for the fans of the Senran Kagura franchise, given that the ecchi content is prominent and popular in the franchise.



Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is a PS4 remake of the original game for Nintendo 3DS which was published by Marvelous Entertainment. Kenichiro Takaki is both directing and producing the single player title.