SENRAN KAGURA BURST RE:NEWAL Game Shares New Launch Trailer

The official XSEEDGAMES YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.21-minute launch trailer for the action adventure video game Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal. The game is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe.



The new video titled Launch Trailer introduces the game to players and fans by showing off in-game footage with actual gameplay, shows off the mechanics behind fights, demonstrates the various customization options and keeps it ecchi enough for the Senran Kagura franchise.



This new title is a remastered version of the Nintendo 3DS version, it turns its 2.5D action scenes and footage into a full 3D remake. The game has updated combat mechanics and character models. The new Burst mode increases the volume on all of the characters. There are popular and classic models like the Dressing Room making a return with new options for wradrobe and styles.



The new DLC episodes will reveal new things about Yumi and Miyabi before meeting Asuka and Homura. The company promisese that this new game will "deliver an authentic recreation of the orignal game while ensuring that series fans will have plenty of new content to look forward to".



Experience the original SENRAN KAGURA Burst, the beginning of the world's best-loved buxom battle series, like never before! Tackle the classic ninja brawler from a whole new perspective in gorgeous, fluid HD, with new features and mechanics throughout!

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is out for the PS4 and PC now