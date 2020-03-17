SHADOWVERSE: New Anime Based On Video Game Releases A New Trailer

Based on Cygames social card game series, Shadowverse is getting a brand new anime series. The series will focus on completely new characters and a new story of a young man, named Hiiro, who finds a smartphone that already has the game, Shadowverse, installed. This starts Hiiro on a brand new journey with new friends and challenges.
Recently, a new trailer had been revealed for the series, along with a vibrant and new visual. Make sure to check out all of the awesome excitement and action below!
Excited for the new series? Ready to try out the Shadowverse game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Shadowverse premiers, in Japan, on April 7th!
