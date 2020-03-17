SHADOWVERSE: New Anime Based On Video Game Releases A New Trailer

Based on the digital card game of the same name, Shadowverse is getting a new anime with a trailer and new visual! Hit the jump to check it out!

Based on Cygames social card game series, Shadowverse is getting a brand new anime series. The series will focus on completely new characters and a new story of a young man, named Hiiro, who finds a smartphone that already has the game, Shadowverse, installed. This starts Hiiro on a brand new journey with new friends and challenges.

Recently, a new trailer had been revealed for the series, along with a vibrant and new visual. Make sure to check out all of the awesome excitement and action below!











Shadowverse premiers, in Japan, on April 7th!