SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Announces Collaboration With BAYONETTA

The official Sega Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 48-second promotional video announcing a collaboration between the role-playing mobile game Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 and the hack-and-slash franchise Bayonetta.The video has several demons from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise pop up and Bayonetta is there ready to take them out. There is limited information on this new collaboration, the companies are calling this the "True Megami Tensei" series with a "true goddess incarnation liberation".if you want to read more. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.Liberation Dx2 hit North America on July 23rd, 2018 and is available for both iOS and Android devices. The game's story revolves around the player who is known as the Devil Downloader, joinig the Liberators and fighitng Acolytes. Makoto Fukami is the game scenario designer and Tatsuro Iwamoto is the character designer.