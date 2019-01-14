SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Announces Collaboration With BAYONETTA
The official Sega Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 48-second promotional video announcing a collaboration between the role-playing mobile game Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 and the hack-and-slash franchise Bayonetta.
Developer Sega's role-playing mobile game, Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2, is teasing a collaboration with the Bayonetta franchise. Here are the details.
The video has several demons from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise pop up and Bayonetta is there ready to take them out. There is limited information on this new collaboration, the companies are calling this the "True Megami Tensei" series with a "true goddess incarnation liberation". Here is the game's official site if you want to read more. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
Liberation Dx2 hit North America on July 23rd, 2018 and is available for both iOS and Android devices. The game's story revolves around the player who is known as the Devil Downloader, joinig the Liberators and fighitng Acolytes. Makoto Fukami is the game scenario designer and Tatsuro Iwamoto is the character designer.
The player is a member of the secret Liberators organization in Akihabara and becomes involved in a conflict between Devil Downloaders (Dx2). The Liberators opposes another Devil Downloader faction known as the Acolytes who serve a being called Vanitas.
Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 is available for both iOS and Android devices
