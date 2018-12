SHIRONEKO PROJECT Video Game Gets Anime Adaptation

Thehas announced that a television anime series adaptation for the action role-playing game, Shironeko Project, is being developed. The series has a 2020 release date but does not have any other information to share right now. The site states that fans should stay tuned for more details.The mobile video game title features co-op play with city-building, resource management elements, hack and slashing through dungeons, recruiting and training characters and building a strong army. The game debuted on August 6, 2015 in Japan and it later hit the West on July 23, 2015.The developer also announced a while ago a new entry in the video game's franchise that is also launching on 2020. Teased as "Shironeko New Project" or "White Cat Project", the game has no information except some promotional images