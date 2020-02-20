SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Art Director Raf Grassetti Shares Realistic Takes On Both Tails & Knuckles
Recently, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived in theatres. For a while, fans of the franchise will have been wondering what the likes of Tails and Knuckles would look like in the realistic style of the movie. Well, professional art director Raf Grassetti has it covered.
Raf Grassetti, best known as the art director for 2018's God of War game, has shared some realistic takes on both Tails and Knuckles as well as Sonic the Hedgehog himself.
Grassetti has been making realistic redesigns of popular and iconic video game character for about a year at this point. They're mostly always tied to Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In this case, the art director was inspired by the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
He shared realistic designs for the blue speedster but also Tails and Knuckles. Since his take on Sonic the Hedgehog is so similar to that of the live-action movie itself; perhaps these realistic looks for Tails and Knuckles will be along the same lines as the way the characters will look in a future Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
Sonic the Hedgehog movie director Jeff Fowler did tease such a thing just a couple of days ago — more on that here. Check out the incredible artwork below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
