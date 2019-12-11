SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Ben Schwartz Tweets About The Live-Action Film's New Trailer
Sonic the Hedgehog's first trailer actually debuted back in April. However, fans weren't fond of the titular speedster's character design and, thus, the film's director announced that they would rework it and delay the film. Months later and Paramount Pictures recently debuted a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog.
The voice actor of Sonic in Paramount Pictures' upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Ben Schwartz, recently tweeted about the new trailer. Check it out...
Thankfully, Sonic looks much better this time around — as does the film as a whole. Sonic the Hedgehog stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden. The former two play Dr. Eggman and Sonic respectively.
Schwartz recently took to social media to address the new trailer. The voice of Sonic the Hedgehog tweeted that he's thrilled to be involved with the film and that the talented people who are working on the film are fans of the franchise themselves.
Check out the actor's tweet below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
