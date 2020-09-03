SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Check Out These Two Official Clips From The Live-Action Video Game Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog has been in theatres for most of the world — excluding the likes of China and Japan — for almost a month now. Based on the video game of the same name; Ben Schwartz plays Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden plays Tom Wachowksi.
Almost a month after release, Paramount Pictures has released some official clips from the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie online — both of which feature at the very beginning of the movie.
Paramount Pictures (specifically Paramount Pictures Australia) has released some official, new clips from the live-action video game movie. Both of these clips take place at the very beginning of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie — you'd have to wonder why they didn't just go ahead and release the first 10 minutes online like other studios have done in the past.
The first clip is the very beginning of the movie and sees Sonic the Hedgehog narrate over his younger self's exploration of Green Hill Zone. The second clip sees Sonic rescue a turtle only to then let it in on something it has almost certainly never experienced before — speed.
You can check out both of the clips below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
