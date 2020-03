SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Japanese Theatrical Release Postponed On Account Of Coronavirus

Sonic the Hedgehog fans in Japan will have to wait longer than anticipated to see the blue blur in theatres as the Japanese theatrical release has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Most of the world got to see Sonic the Hedgehog on the big screen on February 14th. Unfortunately, fans on the blue blur in Japan will now have to wait longer than anticipated to see the new, live-action movie.; the Japanese theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been delayed on account of the Coronavirus.This disease, officially known as COVID-19, has been spreading across the world since December and originated in Wuhan, China (via). Becoming infected with COVID-19 has proven fatal for a great many. Therefore, it's totally an understandable and responsible decision to delay the movie's release.The live-action movie's official Japanese Twitter account () recently shared a statement on the matter which mentioned apologies to anticipating fans but reassured that a new release date will eventually be announced — they're not just outright cancelling the theatrical release, it has simply been indefinitely postponed.





Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!