SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Japanese Theatrical Release Postponed On Account Of Coronavirus
Most of the world got to see Sonic the Hedgehog on the big screen on February 14th. Unfortunately, fans on the blue blur in Japan will now have to wait longer than anticipated to see the new, live-action movie. As was the case for the Chinese release; the Japanese theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been delayed on account of the Coronavirus.
Sonic the Hedgehog fans in Japan will have to wait longer than anticipated to see the blue blur in theatres as the Japanese theatrical release has been delayed due to COVID-19.
This disease, officially known as COVID-19, has been spreading across the world since December and originated in Wuhan, China (via Gamefragger). Becoming infected with COVID-19 has proven fatal for a great many. Therefore, it's totally an understandable and responsible decision to delay the movie's release.
The live-action movie's official Japanese Twitter account (@Sonic_MovieJP) recently shared a statement on the matter which mentioned apologies to anticipating fans but reassured that a new release date will eventually be announced — they're not just outright cancelling the theatrical release, it has simply been indefinitely postponed.
"We have decided to postpone the release date of "Sonic the Movie," which was scheduled to be released on March 27 (Fri). We sincerely apologize to those who are looking forward to it. The release schedule will be announced as soon as it is determined."
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]