SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Creator Yuji Naka Still Isn't Quite Pleased With The Movie's Character Design
A couple of months back, Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for their live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Fans weren't pleased with the character design of the titular speedster. So, the studio went back to the drawing board and came up with a more likeable design.
One of the original creators of Sonic the Hedgehog recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the movie's new character design — and a gripe he has with it.
The updated character design made its debut on Tuesday and fans have largely approved of it. Yuji Naka, one of the people responsible for originally creating Sonic the Hedgehog, recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the new look — as well as a specific gripe that he has with it (via Gamefragger).
“This is the new trailer with Sonic’s new design. The design is much more Sonic-like now that he’s wearing gloves. However, his eyes still aren’t joined together, as expected. I can’t help but feel weird about that one point. But I’m looking forward to the movie’s release."
Usually, in the video games, Sonic's eyes were connected as one — though he still had to pupils and irises. Paramount Pictures and the film's director likely didn't think a cyclops-eye would be appealing to mass audiences or children (despite that fans of the character have been fine with it for years now).
Naka also mentioned that he wants to see the original cut of the movie — the one with the uncanny character design. He's not the first person to mention this. So, perhaps we could see it feature on the special features of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie home release.
“Sonic’s new design for the movie is out. However, it seems they’re making it as if the old design didn’t exist, as the movie official account’s old tweets were deleted. I wanted to see a special DVD version of the movie which used the old design. Too bad."
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
