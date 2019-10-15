SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Get Your First Look At The Starring, Blue Speedster's Official New Look
Earlier this year, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for their Sonic the Hedgehog movie. To put it lightly, it didn't go down well. What specifically set people off was the eery design of the titular character. Many found it to be uncomfortably human and uncanny.
Images of Sonic the Hedgehog's official redesign for his upcoming, live-action movie have leaked online. Thankfully, Paramount Pictures have pulled off the look this time.
After much backlash and hundreds of thousands of dislikes on YouTube, the film's director took to Twitter to reveal that they would delay the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in order to get the look right. We're now five months away from its February release date and have gotten our first look at the redesign.
Two images have begun to do the rounds online which come courtesy of a Twitter user by the username of @BestInTheGalaxy. They're almost certainly official and that's certainly a good thing as Sonic's new look is pretty fantastic — especially when compared to the creepy alternative.
Below you can check out the new design for yourself:
