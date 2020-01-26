SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Junkie XL Confirms Score Will Release Alongside The Movie (On February 14th)
Paramount Pictures' live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie comes out on February 14th. The upcoming movie stars Ben Schwartz as the titular speedster, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski. The Jeff Fowler-directed film is based on the video game franchise of the same name.
Junkie XL (real name: Tom Holkenborg) recently took to Twitter to announce that his Sonic the Hedgehog movie score comes out on February 14th. Hit the jump...
Tom Holkenborg is better known as Junkie XL and he was responsible for handling the video game movie's score (via Gamefragger). Not the soundtrack but rather the ambient or epic music that plays in the background of scenes. You can find out more about the movie's soundtrack here.
Holkenborg recently took to social media to announce that his score will be available for fans to listen to from Valentine's Day onward. That is to say that the score will become available when the film itself releases — on February 14th. The musician also shared the cover art for the score. However, it's nothing impressive as it's basically just the movie's official poster.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
