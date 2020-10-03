SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Knuckles Solo Movie Reportedly Being Considered At Paramount Pictures
Sonic the Hedgehog has almost been in theatres for a month. Based on the popular and iconic video game series and character of the same name; Ben Schwartz serves as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski while Jeff Fowler directs.
Paramount Pictures are reportedly not only considering a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie but also a spinoff which would revolve around Knuckles the Echidna. Hit the jump...
Based on what we've heard from Fowler and Marsden since the movie's release, it seems that we should be expecting at least one Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel to eventually see the light of day. Well, according to a new report by We Got This Covered (via Gamefragger); Paramount Pictures are reportedly considering not just a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel but also at least one spinoff.
It's said that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would introduce Knuckles the Echidna and Paramount Pictures want Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to play him. What's more, Paramount are apparently considering giving Knuckles his very own solo movie — which would explore the origins of the fan-favourite character.
All this certainly lines up with what we've heard about Johnson's supposed talks to play the character from the likes of Neil McDonough — as you can see here — as well as what we saw of the Echidna tribe within the Sonic the Hedgehog movie itself. Of course, we can't yet verify the claims but it's said that they come from a source who has proven themselves to be reputable.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
