Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reportedly Already Being Eyed For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Sequel

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is supposedly being eyed to star in a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgheog movie. This is going off what actor Neil McDonough recently said at a fan convention.





Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!

Back in December, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to a mention of his name in a TV spot for the (at the time) upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The actor recalled playing Sonic the Hedgehog back in his college days.However, that evidently didn't come to fruition.However, that doesn't mean nothing came of that interaction on social media. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie featured a scene in which Dr. Robotnik talks down to the US Army. Jim Carrey's character particularly mocks Major Bennington, redubbing himNeil McDonough, the actor who played Major Nobody Cares, recently went to FAN EXPO Vancouver.There, McDonough mentioned that he's heard Johnson is being eyed to feature in a sequel to the recent video game movie. This is certainly interesting when you take into account the aforementioned Twitter interaction.McDonough first spoke about the movie's controversial redesignShortly after, the actor mentioned that he's looking forward to the eventual follow-up — along with the namedrop of Johnson (via).Perhaps Johnson could serve as the voice of Knuckles in the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. The first instalment certainly left the door open for the fan-favourite echidna to be introduced —