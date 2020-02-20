Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reportedly Already Being Eyed For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Sequel
Back in December, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to a mention of his name in a TV spot for the (at the time) upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The actor recalled playing Sonic the Hedgehog back in his college days. Director Jeff Fowler responded to this by offering Johnson a cameo in the film. However, that evidently didn't come to fruition.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is supposedly being eyed to star in a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgheog movie. This is going off what actor Neil McDonough recently said at a fan convention.
However, that doesn't mean nothing came of that interaction on social media. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie featured a scene in which Dr. Robotnik talks down to the US Army. Jim Carrey's character particularly mocks Major Bennington, redubbing him "Major Nobody Cares." Neil McDonough, the actor who played Major Nobody Cares, recently went to FAN EXPO Vancouver.
There, McDonough mentioned that he's heard Johnson is being eyed to feature in a sequel to the recent video game movie. This is certainly interesting when you take into account the aforementioned Twitter interaction. "What I saw in the trailer, the first trailer, I thought it was fine," McDonough first spoke about the movie's controversial redesign "But what I saw in the movie was amazing."
Shortly after, the actor mentioned that he's looking forward to the eventual follow-up — along with the namedrop of Johnson (via Gamefragger). "I’m looking forward to part two. Literally, part two, I’ve already heard rumblings that The Rock is going to be [in it]. The Rock is in part two of everything, by the way."
Perhaps Johnson could serve as the voice of Knuckles in the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. The first instalment certainly left the door open for the fan-favourite echidna to be introduced — find out more on that here.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
