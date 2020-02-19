Does Knuckles The Echidna Feature In The Live-Action SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie?
Prior to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie arriving in theatres (on February 14th), Paramount Pictures had released a TV spot which sent the fanbase into a spiral of excited speculation. This advertisement seemingly featured an appearance by Knuckles the Echidna (one of the franchise's mainstay characters). You can check out the brief shot in question above.
Does the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie feature an appearance by one of the franchise's most beloved characters? Find out by hitting the jump...
Warning: If you're concerned about SPOILERS for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it's best you opt of here now!
The movie opens on Sonic's homeworld. The titular speedster lives with an owl named Longclaw — who is essentially his Obi-Wan Kenobi. The pair are promptly attacked by a tribe of anthropomorphic echidnas who wield spears. Sonic flees through a portal to Earth on account of this attack while Longclaw remains behind to hold them off.
It's unclear whether Knuckles was one of the attackers but you would think that he wasn't considering, at least in the video games, he is usually about the same age as Sonic. Therefore, he wouldn't be out hunting other anthropomorphic creatures. Though, there's certainly an argument to be made that he could have been.
It at least serves as confirmation that the character's species is out there and has ties to Sonic's backstory. That could prove to be a testy subject between Knuckles and Sonic one he's eventually (and hopefully) introduced in a sequel — which is something that director Jeff Fowler seemed to hint at the other day.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
