SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Director Jeff Fowler On The Reaction To The Newest Trailer
Back in April, the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released and fans made it clear that they weren't happy. Jeff Fowler, the director of the film, took to social media to announce that Sonic the Hedgehog would be delayed in order to redo the design of the titular character — that being the most criticized aspect of the first trailer.
Jeff Fowler recently took to Twitter to show that he's thankful for the reaction to the newest trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hit the jump...
After a tumultuous couple of months, Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Thankfully, this time around fans were over the moon with it and the titular character's new look.
Fowler returned to social media to thank fans for the reception to the new trailer. The director also teased that there will be more content to come as we approach the film's release. "Thank you for the last 24 hours Sonic fans... it's been EXTRAORDINARY. (and there's much MORE to come). Check out the tweet below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]