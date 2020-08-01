SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Will Feature A New Character Named Longclaw
Recently, it was uncovered that the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie will introduce a new anthropomorphic animal character named Longclaw.
Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theatres on February 14th and reportedly introduce a new animal character named Longclaw. Hit the jump for more details...
Sonic the Hedgehog will debut in theatres on February 14th. The live-action movie is based on the video game series of the same name, starring Ben Schwartz as the titular character. Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, Jim Fowler directs, and the cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.
Paramount Spain suggested that the video game movie will feature the new character and Tails' Channel (via Gamefragger) was able to follow up the initial report with confirmation — the Sonic the Hedgehog fansite is quite reputable so we're inclined to believe them.
It's said that the character will be an owl and accompany the baby version of Sonic that we found out about last week — find out more on that here. Below you can check out the relevant tweets:
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]