SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Puma x Sonic RS-X³ Shoes Announced & Now Available

SEGA and PUMA have officially collaborated on a pair of Sonic the Hedgehog branded shoes called Puma x Sonic RS-X³. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.

PUMA teased an official collaboration with SEGA back when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer dropped. They have now officially announced the collaboration and a pair of officially branded Sonic the Hedgehog shoes (via). Unfortunately, they don't bear a resemblance with Sonic's iconic red shoes — but they're still pretty cool.Theshoes are predominantly black and feature red and blue detailing along with embellishments such as Sonic the Hedgehog's head and golden rings — as you can see in the official images below. You can order a pair now fromfor $120. They come in essentially every size and are available for both adults and children.reads the official description.Check out the announcement tweet below: