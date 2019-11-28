SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Puma x Sonic RS-X³ Shoes Announced & Now Available
PUMA teased an official collaboration with SEGA back when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer dropped. They have now officially announced the collaboration and a pair of officially branded Sonic the Hedgehog shoes (via Gamefragger). Unfortunately, they don't bear a resemblance with Sonic's iconic red shoes — but they're still pretty cool.
The Puma x Sonic RS-X³ shoes are predominantly black and feature red and blue detailing along with embellishments such as Sonic the Hedgehog's head and golden rings — as you can see in the official images below. You can order a pair now from PUMA's official website for $120. They come in essentially every size and are available for both adults and children.
"Get ready to go for the gold. Gaming industry legend Sonic the Hedgehog partners with PUMA in a new collaboration that’s faster than ever. The RS-X³’s progressive silhouette is embellished with golden rings, checked detailing, motion graphics, and other iconic elements from the game. PUMA meets Sonic – who’s faster?" reads the official description.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
