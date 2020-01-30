SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: This Awesome, New TV Spot Will Air During The Super Bowl On Sunday
With both the Super Bowl and Sonic the Hedgehog movie coming soon, it isn't shocking that the former will include an advertisement for the latter. Paramount Pictures has released the Super Bowl LIV TV spot online ahead of its official airing on Sunday, February 2nd during the annual sports event (via Gamefragger).
Paramount Pictures has released the official Sonic the Hedgehog Super Bowl LIV TV spot online ahead of its official television debut on Sunday. Check it out...
Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch all feature in the Super Bowl TV spot and sing the praises of a mysterious speedster who can apparently outrace them all. Who could it be? Well, it's Sonic the Hedgehog — of course.
Following the appearances of those popular athletes, we're treated to a whole lot of awesome, new footage. There's some action-packed shots of Sonic taking on Dr. Robotnik head-on as well as a couple of funny moments. Check it out below (via Entertainment Access):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
