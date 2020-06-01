SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Voice Actor Releases Brand-New Poster For Paramount Pictures' Upcoming Film
It is no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was one of the most talked-about films of next year; for all the wrong reasons, too, as the character looked exactly nothing like its video game counterpart.
We are only a month away from the release of Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie, and actor Ben Schwartz — the voice of the titular character — has shared a brand-new poster.
Thankfully, the film's director was fairly quick to address the backlash that Sonic's new, and controversial design entailed, and Sega's beloved Blue Blur is now looking exactly, of not slightly better, that the design fans of the long-running series are used to seeing.
Ben Schwartz, the actor who's voicing Sonic in the live-action movie, has released yet another poster for Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog live-action adaptation, which gives us a look at the titular hero in all of its CGI glory; further proving that the backlash from fans really paid off.
Take a look:
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is spin-dashing into theatres on the 14th of February in 2020.
