Square Enix Has Released Quite A Handful Of Screenshots For The Long-Awaited FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Square Enix has treated fans of the Final Fantasy series to some awesome high definition screenshots for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake . Check it out!

Cloud Strife: A former 1st Class SOLDIER who joins Avalanche as a mercenary.



Aerith Gainsborough: A flower merchant who lives in the Sector 5 slums.



Engage in their story and see how their fates intertwine in #FinalFantasy VII Remake. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/zzAtGHM4oY — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 20, 2019

Incredible detail has gone into character expressions in #FinalFantasy VII Remake, and the story will be told in greater detail than ever before. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/nJxCyp2o3P — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 20, 2019

#FF7R features a strategic battle system that fuses command-based combat with real-time action. Enter battles seamlessly, switch between characters at will & directly give commands to your allies. If you prefer, open the menu during combat and take your time playing. pic.twitter.com/5lyA185ev0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 20, 2019

Many features of the original game, such as Materia and Limit Breaks, have been carried over into #FF7R. Battle commands such as Abilities, Magic, and Items can be used by filling your ATB gauge and spending a charge. pic.twitter.com/iqqi05tTOQ — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 20, 2019























































In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Square Enix has releases a handful of high definition screenshots for the long-awaited, making up for all of the time fans have had to wait to hear more news about the project; a project some even thought wouldn't see the light of day.After the fantastic new trailer that Square Enix released during this year's E3, the developer has been very kind to fans; releasing new images and keeping fans updated on the game, which is now officially releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox OneThis new batch of screenshots for theshow off some in-game cutscenes, gameplay. and two character portraits that give us a full-body look for Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough — as the developer shows off the amazing level of detail that the programmers have given to all of the characters in the game.Check it out:



Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.