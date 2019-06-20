Square Enix Has Released Quite A Handful Of Screenshots For The Long-Awaited FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
Square Enix has releases a handful of high definition screenshots for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, making up for all of the time fans have had to wait to hear more news about the project; a project some even thought wouldn't see the light of day.
Square Enix has treated fans of the Final Fantasy series to some awesome high definition screenshots for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. Check it out!
After the fantastic new trailer that Square Enix released during this year's E3, the developer has been very kind to fans; releasing new images and keeping fans updated on the game, which is now officially releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March.
This new batch of screenshots for the Final Fantasy VII Remake show off some in-game cutscenes, gameplay. and two character portraits that give us a full-body look for Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough — as the developer shows off the amazing level of detail that the programmers have given to all of the characters in the game.
Check it out:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]