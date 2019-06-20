Square Enix Has Released Quite A Handful Of Screenshots For The Long-Awaited FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Cloud Strife: A former 1st Class SOLDIER who joins Avalanche as a mercenary. Aerith Gainsborough: A flower merchant who lives in the Sector 5 slums. Engage in their story and see how their fates intertwine in #FinalFantasy VII Remake. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/zzAtGHM4oY

Incredible detail has gone into character expressions in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the story will be told in greater detail than ever before.

FF7R features a strategic battle system that fuses command-based combat with real-time action. Enter battles seamlessly, switch between characters at will & directly give commands to your allies. If you prefer, open the menu during combat and take your time playing.

Many features of the original game, such as Materia and Limit Breaks, have been carried over into FF7R. Battle commands such as Abilities, Magic, and Items can be used by filling your ATB gauge and spending a charge.

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?