Square Enix Has Shared Accolades Trailer For Critically Acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III
There's no denying that Square Enix has plenty of reasons to celebrate the recent release of Kingdom Hearts III. It looks like a multitude of delays have ultimately paid off big time, as over five million copies of the critically acclaimed jRPG have been shipped worldwide since its launch on January 29, 2019.
The majority of critics and players have seemingly agreed that Kingdom Hearts III is something truly special, as Square Enix's latest video game has officially received a brand new accolades trailer...
In Kingdom Hearts III, Sora (controlled by the player) has a unique opportunity to explore selected worlds from Square Enix's video games and Disney's live-action & animated movies, including the fantastic universes of Hercules, Winnie the Pooh, Tangled, Frozen, Toy Story, and even Big Hero 6.
Given that KH3 currently is the fourth best-reviewed PlayStation 4 game of the year with an average rating of 84%, it comes as no surprise that Square Enix has finally jumped on the "accolades trailer" bandwagon and just released a special gameplay video for the long-delayed threequel, featuring some of the raving reviews the title has received since its last month's launch. Be sure to check it out below:
Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.
Kingdom Hearts III is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One NOW!
