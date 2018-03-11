STEINS;GATE: LINEAR BOUNDED PHENOGRAM Shares New Trailer

Developer 5pb.'s upcoming visual novel, Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram, has released a new trailer teasing the arrival to PS4 and PC. Here is more.

The official Spike Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.05 minute trailer for the upcoming release of STEINS;GATE: Linear Bounded Phenogram for PlayStation 4 and PC. The video is sort of an introduction trailer for the various characters appearing in the novel, it does not give story details away and confirms the release date of February 19, 2019.



The Nintendo Switch will be getting a different title in 8-BIT ADV Stein;Gate. This project is a new game inspired by the Famicom console. This game also released a trailer where it shows off Okabe, the 8-bit version of Akihabara, the main character. This game also launches on February 19, 2019.



Linear Bounded Phenogram gives each lab member from STEINS;GATE 10 new stories and includes exclusive content from STEING;GATE ELITE. The game will also have scenes from the anime series and even some scenes that did not appear in the show. Studio WHITE FOX will be animating the scenes.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE