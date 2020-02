SUPER MARIO BROS. Animated Movie Is Moving Along Smoothly; Aiming For 2022 Theatrical Release

Precisely two years ago, it was reported that Nintendo and Illumination had finalised their deal regarding an official Super Mario Bros. animated movie —Since then, we've heard nothing to do with the project. However, that has finally changed.In a recent document (via), Nintendo Japan president Shuntaro Furukawa explains that production of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie isThat's certainly good to hear and; what's more is they're expecting that it will be ready for theatres by 2022.Furukawa continues, describing the project as one of the bigger examples of the new ways Nintendo is providing consumers with to interact with the brand. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures are funding the film but Nintendo will hold the rights — which means that it can beNintendo is all over the project; it's said that the video game company aredevelopment and production of the Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Nintendo's Sigeru Miyamoto himself is serving as a producer alongside Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.