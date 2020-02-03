 SUPER MARIO BROS. Movie Tops "America's List Of Most Wanted Video Game Films"
Super Mario Bros. topped the results of a wide-spanning, new poll which asked what video game the general public would most want adapted to the big screen. See the results...

Just last month, Nintendo's Shuntaro Furukawa stated that production of their and Illumination Entertainment's Super Mario Bros. animated movie was "moving along smoothly" and they're expecting it will be in theatres by 2022. Click here to check out that report.

The Hollywood Reporter recently hosted an interesting, new poll which asked what video game movie the general public would be most intrigued by. Unsurprisingly, some of the most major players featured in the results.

Super Mario Bros. not only topped the list but was also essentially sprinkled throughout — what with the inclusion of Donkey Kong, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Kart.

The likes of The Legend of Zelda and Pac-Man also made the list — the latter coming in second place to Nintendo's iconic plumber. Final Fantasy also got a mention alongside the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, and Minecraft.

Check out the results below (via Gamefragger):
