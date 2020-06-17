SWORD ART ALICIZATION LYCORIS: Releases Brand New Trailer Detailing The Game's Characters

The new installment in the Sword Art Online game series, Sword Art Online Alicization: Lycoris , is on its way to consoles; but not before a new trailer! Hit the jump to see the game's new trailer!

The Sword Art Online franchise has been creating new fans since its release, and as the series began to grow and expand, so did the mediums that it was presented in. Aside from manga, the show has also seen multiple anime series, films, and video games.

One of the more recent anime is titled, Sword Art Online Alicization, and has seen an even more significant following than the original series that came before, even airing on the Adult Swim's Toonami programming block! With the anime reaching its final season, the video game adaption revealed to be on its way for a console release this summer.

The game is to be developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and has both a Japanese and North American release. Sword Art Online Alicization: Lycoris, features the series protagonists Kirito and Asuna as they make their way through a new video game that features new dangers and compelling characters.

The game has stated that it will follow the storyline of the novel and anime but allows players to choose other routes that have been consulted by series creator Reki Kawahara. The game has also had a brand new character trailer released for the new game that shows all of the unique personalities the player will meet as they work through the game.

With the game coming this summer, fans of the franchise are clamoring for new content for their series. Make sure to check out the trailer for the new game, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

Sword Art Online Alicization: Lycoris is set to release in Japan on July 9th and North America on July 10th on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam!